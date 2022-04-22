HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Panoply will continue a tradition of honoring local military members.

The first day of Panoply, Friday, April 29, will be the festival’s Military Salute Night. Active-duty military and reservists, along with their dependents, will receive free admission to the festival by showing their military ID at the gate.

The night’s events run from 5-9 p.m., with fireworks capping off the festivities. Six bands will perform across both stages in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park Friday, including:

Headliner: Hero the Band

Delaney Faulds

Shelly Williams

Poor Rover

Tres Locos

Jayne & the Huntsmen