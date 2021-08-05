Free 2 Teach receives big donation from Madison County Commission

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A big check from the Madison County Commission is going towards helping educators get stocked with last-minute supplies as we kick off this school year.

$10,000 is now in the hands of staff at Free 2 Teach to buy supplies and stock their shelves, so the thousands of teachers they serve have enough supplies to take back to school with them.

The money came straight from the chairman’s budget and was unanimously approved at this week’s County Commission meeting.

Free 2 Teach Executive Director Alison Kling says when the school year starts, there’s always an uptick in teachers coming through their doors to pick out their allotment of free supplies. 45 teachers were scheduled to shop on this day alone, so the check comes at the perfect time.

“For them to really deeply commit to us this year, in a critical year for teachers and kids as they head back in the classroom, things are so uncertain, we know our teachers need support and our families need support,” Kling said.

Kling says with a donation this large, they can pay for thousands of items to give to their teachers.