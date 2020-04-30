Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal to restart elective surgeries, COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Team Redstone announced 85% of COVID-19 patients on the arsenal have recovered without hospitalization, during their weekly town hall.

Redstone Arsenal leaders say they are excited to welcome the community back but are still bothered by case numbers in other counties.

Leaders say they will not start the phased process of fully reopening the Arsenal until at least May 15th.

They say the conditions for opening are not set but the slow opening would allow officials to better assess moving forward. Officials say some of the conditions would be based on the local COVID-19 case rate, and the community’s ability to treat, monitor, and test for the virus.

Fox Army Health Center now has in-house COVID-19 testing. According to officials, the results will be available within 2 hours instead of waiting days.

This testing will be available for DOC civilians, active duty and their family members, as well as contractors with Tricare.

Regular contractors cannot receive the COVID-19 testing at Fox Army.

Fox Army Health will also start doing elective surgeries again and officials suggest calling and booking their surgery appointment now.

Only gate 3 and gate 10 of the Arsenal are currently closed but will be reopened during the Arsenals phased approach.