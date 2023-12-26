HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A fourth Whataburger location is set to open in Huntsville on Wednesday.

The new Whataburger will open in the Huntsville Plaza, located at 5900 University Drive Northwest. The restaurant will provide drive-thru-only services to start, which will stay open for twenty-four hours.

Breakfast will be available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Dine-in services and curbside pickup will also be made available for customers in the coming weeks. Customers will soon be able to make delivery orders through the Whataburger app as well.

Customers will be able to visit the “most central” location in the Rocket City starting tomorrow at 11 a.m.