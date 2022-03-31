HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fire officials said four people are without a home after theirs caught on fire late Wednesday night.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) responded to a structure fire call at a home on Millbrook Drive around 11 p.m.

Crews on the scene told News 19 that the fire started in the kitchen on the second floor of the home. At that time, they were unsure what started the fire.

Fire crews responded to a home fire on Millbrook Drive Wednesday night. (Photo: WHNT)

Crews were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly, but four people that lived in the home were displaced.

News 19 has reached out to HFR for more information.