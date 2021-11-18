Four Mile Post Road closing Thursday night for water work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Drivers should avoid a portion of Four Mile Post Road Thursday night.

Huntsville Utilities said the road will be closed from Milestone Drive (across from Jones Farm Park) to New Life Drive (a new street near the Valley Bend Shopping Center).

The utility will be installing water lines in the area starting at 9 p.m. and the road is expected to be closed for 6-8 hours.

Drivers who are unable to avoid driving through the area should be prepared to use extreme caution as workers will be present in the area, along with expecting shifting traffic patterns and possible traffic delays.