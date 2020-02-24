Four men face federal charges for Huntsville jewelry store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four men from Madison County have been indicted on federal robbery and firearms charges for a 2019 jewelry store robbery , prosecutors said Monday.

Alexander Langford, 26, Nakeel Darrel Davis, 34, Tyrus Rashad Ray, 26, all of Huntsville, and Tre Michael Smith, 26, of Harvest, were all indicted in January, according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town’s office.

Huntsville police said the four men used two guns and a hammer when they robbed Loring & Co. Jewelry Store on Airport Road back on Jan. 5, 2019.

Police said the men entered the store in the afternoon, disarmed a security guard and smashed a case, stealing Rolex watches and running away. They were arrested just outside of Atlanta less than six hours later, police said.

According to police, then men were in the store less than a minute and took more than $130,000 in merchandise.

If convicted, prosecutors said the men face up to 20 years in prison for each count, plus another seven due to a gun being used in the crime.