1 dead following two-vehicle crash that injured 3 others on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police Department confirmed one person has died from injuries sustained in an overnight crash on University Drive late Thursday night. Three others were critically injured.

When News 19 arrived on the scene, one vehicle was overturned and another vehicle was in the ditch.

Huntsville Police Department said four people involved in the crash had serious or life-threatening injuries. In an update provided by the department Friday morning, HPD reported one person still in serious condition, and the two others were upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The four involved in the wreck were in the same vehicle, police say.

The crash occurred on University Drive near Lancewood Drive around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. HPD is currently looking for the driver at fault who fled the scene of the wreck. Investigators believe speed was a factor.

HPD reported that the identity of the person who died will not be released until the family has been notified. Police also said the identity of the driver will not be released at this time.

No further information was released due to the ongoing investigation.