HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A four-vehicle wreck on I-565 westbound near County Line Road has left at least four people injured, according to officials.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said they were called out to the multi-vehicle wreck on the interstate at about 4:33 p.m. and that a total of six people were injured. Huntsville Police initially said four were injured.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed there were four cars involved and said two of the people involved have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Webster said that those two were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.