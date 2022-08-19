HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A long-time fixture of Downtown Huntsville’s transformation and revitalization will soon be moving on to something new.

Chad Emerson, CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. since the organization began in 2013, will be leaving soon, however, a news release from DHI didn’t provide an exact date for his departure.

Emerson will be moving to a startup company – DHI said the company will be announced later – and will continue living in the Rocket City.

A search committee has been formed and the search is underway for Emerson’s replacement. DHI said Emerson will continue to work with the organization throughout his departure and the search for his successor.

“Chad initiated the momentum that Downtown Huntsville has enjoyed over these past 10 years. We couldn’t have reached where we are today without him, and we are deeply grateful for his longer-than-expected leadership. We are all excited for Emerson’s future endeavors, and wish him the very best.” Downtown Huntsville, Inc. Board Chair Tyce Hudson

During his tenure leading the organization focused on revitalizing Downtown Huntsville, DHI and the city have received multiple awards, including Huntsville’s recent ranking as the Best City in America by the U.S. News and World Report.