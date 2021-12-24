Foster children in Huntsville celebrate a Christmas to remember

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas is a time for loved ones, friends and family traditions but if you live in foster care, traditions aren’t something you may always have.

Some foster children in Huntsville had an opportunity to celebrate Christmas with family love. The Harris Home for Foster Children teamed up with the Angela Claxton Foundation for a Harris Home Christmas, to show these young men that regardless of their living status, they are truly loved and appreciated.

“As everybody knows, a lot of them have never experienced a real Christmas. So, I’m trying to change that for them and make them feel good around the holidays,” said Jerome Wallace, founder of the Angela Claxton Foundation.

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, there are approximately 6,000 children in foster care. The Harris Home says all of the children share the need for a caring committed family, especially during the holiday time of the year.

“A lot of our children are behind in a lot of subject areas and so it’s really helpful to have that tutoring, that support mentorship, even throughout the year. That would be really helpful from the community,” explained Randy Barbour, Education Director of The Harris Home.

“The ones in our program are usually with us until we are able to reunify them with family or transition to a lower level of care,” said Harris Home Program Director Adrian Hargrove.

Loving families outside of foster care makes all of the difference for Christmas.