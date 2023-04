Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were called to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Foster Avenue Wednesday night.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were called to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Foster Avenue Wednesday night.

Fire officials said while no one was injured, the occupants of eight units were displaced because of the fire.

Multiple units were at the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.