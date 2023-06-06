HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be visiting Huntsville on Father’s Day Weekend, just days after filing paperwork to run for president.

The Gridiron Men’s Conference is set to take place June 16-17 at the Von Braun Center. The event site says the conference “seeks to build Christian leaders out of men, in their communities, their workplaces, their churches and most importantly, their homes.”

Several guests are listed on the event page for the conference, including the former VP. Other guests include Rick Burgess, Mike Pence, Mike Whitson, Robert Jeffress, David Jeremiah, and Phil Waldrep.

The conference begins at 5:30 p.m. on June 16 and will continue until 10:00 p.m. that night.

On June 17, the conference will start back up at 7:30 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m.

Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, filed the paperwork declaring his presidential campaign for 2024 on Monday. He is expected to officially launch his campaign on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday, in Des Moines, Iowa.

To learn more about the conference or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Gridiron Men’s Conference event page.