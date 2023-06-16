HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Huntsville on Friday and spoke about space command, reproductive rights and his presidential campaign ahead of a speaking engagement.

Pence made a stop in The Rocket City to speak at the Gridiron’s Men’s Conference at the Von Braun Center this weekend. While Pence announced his bid for president last month in Iowa, the stop at the faith-based event is not campaign-related.

Ahead of speaking Friday night, however, Pence caught up with News 19 Greg Screws to discuss several topics, including that decision to run for the highest office in the land.

He will be running against his old boss Donald Trump, but polls show it will be an uphill climb for Pence. Many polls you see have Pence in the single digits, but the election is 17 months away and of course, anything can happen.

The former vice president said the decision is one he and his wife came to after prayer.

“It was right around Easter of this year…Karen and I took the matter to prayer and reflected on our belief that we have ‘to whom much is given, much will be required,'” he said.

Pence also discussed the ongoing discussions regarding the permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command. The Trump Administration had chosen Huntsville for the headquarters, and while the Air Force has never said there has been any change to those plans the Alabama Congressional Delegation has been dissatisfied with delays in the command move to The Rocket City.

Pence said he still feels Huntsville is the best place for Space Command due to its synergy with existing contributions with many space-related agencies and industries in North Alabama.

“With the launch of Space Force, I think there is no better place than Huntsville and Alabama for Space Command to be located,” Pence said. “When you think of the 100s or 1000s of people who work in and around space there is no better community, in my judgment, that will support the work of Space Community.”

The presidential candidate also talked about Tommy Tuberville’s blocking of defense department and Pentagon nominees. The Alabama senator is doing so due to objections over the Pentagon allowing military personnel to travel to different states for reproductive health care.

While the defense secretary says Tuberville’s blockade of nominees is hurting national security… Pence said it’s something he fully supports.

“Well I fully support Senator Tuberville’s strong stand,” he said. “He’s been a strong conservative voice from the tie he arrived in the United States Senate and look one of the ways the Senate exercises its authority is by approving personnel and making sure we are pursuing the right policies. That we are focused on assuring a strong national defense is absolutely essential so I applaud the stand he has taken.”

Pence also discussed abortion rights more directly. National polls say the majority of Americans favor some form of abortion rights but the former vice president is 100 percent against that. He says it’s something that will be a cornerstone of his campaign for president.

“Should I have the great privilege to be President of The United States, I am going to continue to be a champion for life,” Pence said. “The unalienable right to life first described in the Declaration of Independence, I think, goes to the very core of our nation’s goodness and I will not rest and I will not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the country.”