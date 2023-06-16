HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is making an appearance in Huntsville on Friday night at the Gridiron’s Men’s Conference.

Pence is expected to touchdown in the Rocket City sometime this afternoon ahead of his speech at the conference which is not expected to be political in nature.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that drivers shouldn’t expect any major impacts to traffic as they do not plan to close any roads.

Pence will join religious leaders such as David Jeremiah, Robert Jeffress, Phil Waldrep and Mike Whitson.

Other speakers at the event include Rick Burgress from the Rick and Bubba Show.

Pence is currently running for president in the 2024 presidential race.