HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is set to plead guilty and be sentenced on charges related to child pornography and sex crimes against a minor on Wednesday, according to the Cullman County District Attorney’s office.

Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock said Michael McGinnis is slated to plead guilty and be sentenced for the charges at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Circuit Judge Gregory Nicholas will preside over the hearing.

As previously reported, McGinnis was first arrested on August 26, 2021 for attempting to illegally distribute a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child, and criminal solicitation to contribute a controlled substance crime.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation, seizing McGinnis’ cell phone, and found at least 18 images of child pornography spanning from October 2020 to September 2021.

McGinnis was arrested again in September on the following charges:

Traveling to meet a child for sex acts

Electronic solicitation of a child

Second-degree sodomy

Enticing a child for immoral purposes

Blaylock said he, alongside Assistant District Attorney Matthew Kimbrough, and Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Cline will be present alongside a representative of the victim’s family and the investigating officer.