HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Morgan County judge Charles Langham has been appointed as an interim district judge in Madison County.

The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirmed that Langham was appointed by Chief Justice Tom Parker to the post on Friday. He will serve until December 31, 2022.

The vacant judgeship comes after Governor Kay Ivey appointed Judge Patrick Tuten to the newly-created seat on the Madison County Circuit Court. Tuten was serving as a district judge during the time of his appointment.

As previously reported, Tuten was appointed from a pool of three finalists that included Huntsville attorney Ron Smith and Meteasa Collins-Henderson, a family attorney with Legal Services Alabama.

According to the website for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, Tuten has served as a district judge since 2019. Prior to the district judgeship appointment, he was a practicing attorney in Huntsville for over 20 years and legal counsel for the Madison County Republican Executive Committee.

“I am appreciative to Governor Ivey for selecting me, and am thankful to have been appointed twice now,” Tuten said. “Serving as District Court Judge for the last 3 1/2 years has been a great year. It has been a pleasure to work with the hardworking judges of Madison County, District Attorney Rob Broussard, Circuit Clerk Debra Kizer, Court Administrator Kim McCoy, Sheriff Kevin Turner, and each and every person who works tirelessly in our Court system to efficiently serve the people of our community despite some of the highest caseloads in the State of Alabama.”

Tuten’s judgeship was reallocated from Jefferson County’s 10th Judicial Circuit in June after the state’s judicial resources allocation commission found Madison County lacked a circuit judge.

That move was criticized by local leaders, including Judge Clyde Jones, the man who currently holds that seat in Birmingham.