HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning has died after a battle with cancer.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement,

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sheriff Blake Dorning who passed away today after a hard fought battle with cancer. Sheriff Blake Dorning was a man of integrity, faith, honor, courage, and duty. But most of all, and at his very core, Blake was a man of compassion. He loved his family, his friends, and his community. He loved the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the brave men and women who kept our communities safe. Today, as our hearts are breaking, we can take solace in knowing that with Blake’s final journey now complete, his weary days of pain have passed, and his timeless days of peace have just begun.”

Dorning served as sheriff for 14 years, first taking office in January 2003. He is one of two men to win four consecutive terms as Madison County Sheriff.

Dorning started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1983. He started in the jail before going into the field for patrol. He became sergeant in 1989 then lieutenant in 1994, taking charge of the criminal investigations unit in 1998. He became a captain in 2001.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said, “Sheriff Dorning will be remembered for his selfless service, devotion, and dedication to his family, fellow law enforcement, and community during his career, and will forever be a role model and example of professionalism in our agency. May God rest his soul and peace be with his family during this most difficult time.”