HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Madison County resident living in Germany was extradited back to the United States and charged with international parental kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a news release that Igor Slobodskyi, 51, was arraigned Thursday in federal court on one count of international parental kidnapping. Slobodskyi is a former Huntsville resident and a non-U.S. citizen.

The judge arraigned Slobodskyi on the charge after officials say he took two children under the age of 16 from the U.S. to another country in an attempt to “obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights.”

Court records show the incident happened around April 26, 2021.

A single charge of international parental kidnapping carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years in prison.