HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Lee High School security guard and softball coach, who was indicted for sexual contact with a student under the age of 19, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Gregory Lankford pleaded guilty to a harassment charge, rather than sexual contact.

According to court documents, as part of the guilty plea, Lankford will have to serve two years on probation, pay a $1,500 fine, $150 bail, and $100 victim’s compensation.

Lankford was arrested for engaging in sexual contact with a student under 19 while working at the school in March 2022. A grand jury indicted Lankford on those charges on April 14, 2023.