MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A grand jury has indicted a former Lee High School security officer for sexual contact with a student, online court documents show.

Gregory Lankford, 57, was a security officer at Lee High School when he was arrested in March 2022 for engaging in sexual contact with a student under 19 while he was a school employee. According to court records, a grand jury indicted Lankford on April 14, 2023.

At the time of Lankford’s arrest, Huntsville Police said the victim in the case reported the incident to authorities, but wouldn’t elaborate further due to the ongoing investigation. Special Victims Unit Investigators learned Lankford is an area school district employee.

Lankford was released on a $2,500 bond the same day he was arrested.

Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson Craig Williams confirmed Lankford had also served as the school’s softball coach.

Williams released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“The district is aware of this arrest. The safety of our students is paramount, and the individual is on administrative leave pending relevant investigations. Additionally, the individual will not be allowed on any HCS campuses until the investigations are complete. While HCS is not at liberty to share any more information at this time, district and school administration will be working with law enforcement to bring this matter to a resolution.“