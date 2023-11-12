HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Former Huntsville Superintendent and Alabama School Board member Dr. Mary Jane Caylor has passed away.

According to Caylor’s family, she died peacefully on Nov. 11, 2023, surrounded by family. She was 81 years old.

Caylor was a dedicated lifelong educator and native Huntsvillian, who served her community in several positions. She always worked to live by the motto, “I would rather wear out then rust out.”

Dr. Caylor served as the superintendent of Huntsville City Schools from 1985 to 1991. During that time, she was named the 1990 Superintendent of the Year by the Alabama Council of PTAs along with the 1991 Alabama Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators.

Caylor also worked to establish magnet schools during her tenure along with improvements to school security.

Her work in education continued as she represented Madison, Limestone, Jackson, DeKalb and Etowah counties for four consecutive terms as a member of the Alabama State Board of Education. She served from 1995 until 2011.

In 2005, Caylor helped celebrate Huntsville as the executive director of the Huntsville Bicentennial Commission. During her time with the commission, the Bicentennial Children’s Park, which is still in use, was built. She also later served as executive director for Big Springs Partners, where she oversaw the revitalization of Downtown Huntsville and the Madison County Veterans Memorial.

Caylor also launched an ultimately unsuccessful run for Huntsville City Council in 2018. During that campaign, she highlighted her years of experience and service while looking to improve the quality of life and workforce development for residents.

Dr. Caylor also played a part in history as the second woman to be a police detective in Huntsville.

The family said funeral services will be announced at a later time