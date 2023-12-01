HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Former State Representative Robert “Bob” Albright passed away at the age of 87 Monday.

According to his obituary, Albright died peacefully Monday at his home in Florence.

A native of Paint Rock Valley, Albright graduated from Central High School and Athens State University. He served in the United States Air Force before college and worked as a coach, Biology teacher and vocational counselor for 25 years while also serving in the Alabama Legislature for 12 years.

During his time in the legislature, Albright served on multiple committees and left his influence and passion for equity in the Code of Alabama. During his time in office, he was also integral in Huntsville’s compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

After retirement, Albright continued to be part of the political process having stirring debates with friends over breakfast at the Five Points Hardee’s and speaking to local scout groups about citizenship and government.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. and services will be at 2 p.m. both at Berryhill Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Trenton Cemetery following the service.