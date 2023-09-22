MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Howard Turner, a 34-year veteran with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and father of current Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Turner’s passing citing that Turner had been in a fight with cancer.

Turner was described as a dedicated and passionate member of the Huntsville Police Department family by MCSO and his passing leaves an ‘an indelible mark on our community and hearts.’

Following his time with HPD, Turner continued to serve his community for nine years with the United States Marshals Service assigned to the Federal Courthouse as an officer of the courts and 13 years with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office under the direction of DA Robert Broussard.

MCSO released this statement regarding the passing of Turner:

Throughout his career, Investigator Turner exhibited remarkable leadership qualities, driving the growth and development of the Huntsville Police Department and Madison County. His vision, integrity, and tireless efforts inspired those around him, fostering an environment of excellence and professionalism. He exemplified the values of honor, duty, and service, leaving behind a legacy that will continue for many generations. In this moment of profound loss, we remember Investigator Turner not only as a respected member of law enforcement and a dedicated public servant but as a beloved friend and colleague. His memory will forever inspire us to uphold the standards of excellence he set.

HPD also released a statement sending their condolences to Turner’s family:

The Huntsville Police Department sends Sheriff Kevin Turner and his family our condolences for the loss of his father, retired HPD Investigator, Howard Turner. Investigator Turner served the citizens of Huntsville for 34 years and was a valued member of our department

MSCO said funeral arrangements are set for September 25 at Mayfair Church of Christ on Carl T Jones Drive in Huntsville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the funeral service will occur from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Following the funeral, graveside services will take place at Gatlin Cemetery in Ardmore, Alabama. Turner will receive full honors performed by the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.