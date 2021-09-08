Former Huntsville nurse re-indicted for 2018 poisoning death of husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A former Huntsville nurse accused of murdering her husband with poison in 2018, was reindicted by a Madison County Grand Jury.

She has now been indicted for intentional murder. Previously, she faced charges of reckless murder.

The Madison County District Attorney’s office said it made a clerical error and had to bring the case back to the grand jury.

Police said James “Jim” Cappello’s friends reported him missing in September 2018. Police say Majorie “Nikki” Cappello refused to let them into the home when they came to check on him. Police said they later obtained a search warrant and found Jim Cappello’s body inside the home.

Court records show Jim Cappello died from poisoning.

Cappello has been out on a $100,000 bond pending her trial. She faces life in prison if convicted. She is also facing a civil suit filed by her husband’s family.

Read the full re-indictment here:

Nikki Cappello’s criminal case was supposed to go to trial in 2020, but the pandemic forced delays in jury trials.

A new murder trial date was recently set for October 4, 2021, at 9 a.m.

If convicted, Cappello faces the possibility of life in prison.