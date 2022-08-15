HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has been denied a new trial.

On July 14, 2022, Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello was sentenced by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Alan Mann to life in prison with time served.

The defense team requested a new trial due to insufficient amounts of evidence to support the conviction. Judge Alan Mann denied the request on Monday.

The former Huntsville nurse was convicted of killing her husband after giving him insulin shots. Police got a warrant to search her home, where they found her husband, James “Jim” Cappello, dead in the garage.

During the murder trial, Nikki’s defense attorney, Brian White, said that for a jury to convict her with murder, they would have to prove Jim died from insulin.

On May 19, 2022, she was found guilty of intentional murder. The jury listened to four days of testimony and made their decision in just over 30 minutes.