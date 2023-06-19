HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The former Chief Operating Officer (COO) for a Huntsville IT company has been sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for making multiple ‘unauthorized transfers’ to himself.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama and the FBI charged Steve Ray Shickles Jr. with wire fraud in July 2022, after he reportedly infiltrated PayPal accounts associated with Simple Helix, an IT services provider in Huntsville.

Online court records show Shickles was sentenced in a Texas District Court to 63 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $1,657,639.93 restitution, a $100,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

Shickles served as COO of Simple Helix for 11 years until he resigned in January 2019. After Shickles resigned, Simple Helix sued him over the fraudulent charges. Shickles and his wife Ronda filed for bankruptcy on January 17, 2019.

Court documents show that Shickles “made multiple unauthorized transfers from a PayPal

account owned and operated by Simple Helix to his personal PayPal account and his personal bank account where he then used the money for his own personal benefit.”

Additionally, court records state Shickles used a debit card linked to Simple Helix’s PayPal to pay for personal expenses.

The former executive made an effort to conceal these fraudulent transfers by directing an employee to change a computer script that automated a daily email summarizing Simple Helix’s financial transactions, his plea agreement shows.

“This script would have revealed the multiple fraudulent transfers and transactions made by the Simple Helix PayPal account to Shickles’s Pay Pal account. The change he directed to the script excluded PayPal information from the update emails, which allowed him to continue his fraudulent activities without detection,” the document says.

Between January 2012 and May 2018, Shickles’s fraudulent transfers resulted in a $1,670,066.36 loss for Simple Helix. Court documents also show Shickles authorized a $501,207 refund to his personal bank account in May 2017, while using a fake email to pretend he was a bookkeeper for the company.

The lawsuit filed by Simple Helix in 2019 stated he leased warehouses and stored equipment and items he bought with the company’s money. The warehouse contained an SUV Shickles allegedly bought in the company’s name, as well as a new BMW 238i, a motor home, four Segway scooters, high-end computer equipment, driving simulators and other electronics, according to the lawsuit.

In February 2019, Shickles’ attorney filed a response attempting to explain his side of the story – saying Simple Helix’s finances were mismanaged and he made charges on his personal credit card in order to operate the company. He asked the court to order the repayment of tens of thousands of dollars.

Shickles was also arrested by Huntsville Police in July 2019 on theft of property charges, after authorities said he took an unauthorized amount of money from an LLC bank account he shared with someone else.

At this time, its unknown where Shickles will serve his 63 month prison sentence.