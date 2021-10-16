Former long-time Huntsville City Council member dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville is mourning the loss of former longtime City Council member Dr. Richard Showers, Sr.

Dr. Showers served for 28 years on the Huntsville City Council and was first elected in 1988.

Mayor Tommy Battle issued the following statement on the death of the City’s District 1 advocate.

“Dr. Richard Showers, Sr., a former City Council member and educator at Huntsville City Schools, had an incredible impact on our City,” he said. “As a representative of District 1, Dr. Showers was a tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his district since first being elected to the Council in 1988. His passion for serving others, diversifying Huntsville and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go to Dr. Showers’ family and all those he touched throughout his remarkable life. We will never forget his contributions to making Huntsville the best it can be.” Mayor Tommy Battle

The City’s Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center on 4600 Blue Spring Road NW, is named in Dr. Showers’ honor.

In 2016, the City invested $1.2 million to upgrade the facility and add a new outdoor splash pad.

“The Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center is one of our most popular facilities in the City of Huntsville,” Mayor Battle said. “Dr. Showers was especially proud of the rec center and its impact on the greater Huntsville area. Children and adults alike continue to use this incredible community resource each day and will for years to come.”

His funeral arrangements or cause of death were not immediately released.