MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Huntsville Police Department officer William Darby has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, ending a case that began in 2018.

Darby’s saga included a murder conviction and reversal of that conviction, and he was set to go on trial again in December.

He pleaded guilty today to a manslaughter charge, according to the Madison County District Attorney’s office. He had been facing a murder charge for the 2018 on-duty shooting of Jeffery Parker.

The plea agreement includes a twenty-year sentence but Darby will receive credit from his prior prison term where he served 20 months and will not serve any additional prison time.

The sentence includes three years probation and he waived his right to appeal, the DA’s office said.

Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted in 2021 for the on-duty shooting of Jeffery Parker at Parker’s home in Huntsville in 2018. The Court of Criminal Appeals reversed that conviction in March.