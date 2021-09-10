Former HPD officer convicted of murder sent to Kilby to serve 25-year sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former Huntsville Police officer, William “Ben” Darby, was transferred to Kilby Correctional Facility where he is set to serve his 25-year prison sentence for murder.

Earlier this week, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) website listed Darby as an inmate at the Draper Quarantine Intake Facility in Elmore, Ala. On Friday, he was listed as an inmate at Kilby.

Darby was convicted for the murder of Jeffery Parker, 49, a man he shot while on duty in 2018. He was sentenced several weeks ago to 25 years in prison.

Darby’s attorney, Robert Tuten, is planning an appeal for the case.