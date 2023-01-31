The race to replace House Speaker Mac McCutcheon is on with two Republicans and one Democrat vying for the open seat.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mac McCutcheon, the former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, is the new chairman of the Madison County Commission, according to a new declaration from Governor Kay Ivey.

In a letter addressed to McCutcheon, Ivey said, “I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.”

McCutcheon takes over the chairmanship from Rep. Dale Strong, a Republican who was elected to Congress last November.

Prior to his appointment as Madison County Commission Chairman, McCutcheon served for six years as House Speaker and 16 total years in the legislature.

The Madison County Commission meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at 10 a.m.