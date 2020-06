HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman will be in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon for a public appearance.

Siegelman spent years in federal prison on corruption charges.

In the book: Stealing our Democracy: How the Political Assassination of a Governor Threatens our Democracy, Siegelman offers his version of the charges and conviction and the end of his political career.

The book signing is at 5 p.m. at Mad Malts Brewery on Maple Avenue in Huntsville.