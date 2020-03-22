Ford Chapel Road back open in Northwest Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Contractors working on the skybridge at Sparkman High School are far enough along to allow for Ford Chapel Road to reopen to traffic. The road has been closed since January 18.

For years, students at Sparkman High School and Sparkman 9th Grade Academy have had to cross Ford Chapel Road when going from one campus to the other.

“We are so thankful for their hard work and we offer a special note of thanks to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. They went out of their way to keep our children safe during this process,” stated Tim Hall, spokesman for Madison County Schools, in a written statement.

The overall sky bridge project is still several months from completion. During this time, students will still have to cross the road.