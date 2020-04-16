Food vendors find ways to steer through the pandemic while reeling in hungry customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Brick and mortar restaurants may have difficulty attracting hungry clients right now, but food trucks have a little flexibility.

They can deliver meals within walking distance of your home.

These companies are staying mobile

Hippea Camper just celebrated its first year in business. It’s Huntsville’s first plant-based food truck.

“Hippea Camper — love them,” Huntsville Resident Jon Rossow. “They make awesome food.”

Hippea Camper Owner Garrett Hardee said he doesn’t have a store front, so how well he steers through this pandemic will dictate what happens next.

Change of plans

“We’ve gone to where we just don’t have any employees at all since we’re just family owned,” said Hardee. “Just me, my mom, and my girlfriend, and a few friends just helping out right now.”

And he’s had to change the way he does business.

“Since the virus has started we’re doing the order ahead online,” said Hardee. “They want a healthier option and it’s been great to be able to go to the different venues and neighborhoods.”

Their menus changed too. Hardee said before the shelter in place, his customers would mostly buy a single serving meal. Now, they’re more likely to be feeding their family. So his cooks are now making family-sized meals.

“They can stay outside,” he said. “Think it’s a better way to get food and not have to go far from home.”

There are more carts to this train

Several other businesses are going mobile too, even if they have a brick and mortar shop.

They’re parking right outside the Little Green Store and Gallery on Monte Sano. There’s usually an art show there once a month, but because of COVID-19 all those have been cancelled. So the neighborhood association is using the lot for food trucks.

Jon Rossow enjoys the convenience.

“It’s about a quarter mile from my house, so when they’re here I’ll come over at least twice a week,” said Rossow.

Cha-ching!

Suzy’s Pops operates its business at Lowe Mill ARTS and Entertainment downtown, but that gallery is also closed. So Suzy’s Pops is relying on neighborhood foot traffic.

“We’ve got fantastic restaurants,” said Rossow. “They’re making the extra effort to be out there for us, and we should make the extra effort to support them” — by working in new ways to help keep up business, even when most customers are staying at home.

Hippea Camper isn’t your only option at the Little Green Store and Gallery parking lot.

Digest this weekend’s food vendor list

Your favorite dishes could be arriving soon in the parking lot of the Little Green Store on Monte Sano. Remember to sanitize and keep a six foot distance.

Friday, April 17 – Get Loaded 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Maggie Moo’s Ice Cream 1-3 p.m. and Pane Vino Commerce Kitchen pre-order pick-ups at 5 p.m.

Monday, April 20 – Earth and Stone Pizza 5-7 p.m., must pre-order by calling (256)390-9212

Thursday, April 23 – Rollin Lobstah 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 – Manic Organic 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 – Fire & Spice 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12 – Rollin Lobstah 5-7 p.m.

A note from the Little Green Store:

The neighbor who is organizing this is trying to arrange more options. I’ll keep you posted. If you will, please let viewers know they can follow our Facebook or Instagram where we’ll post the schedule, and we will have wine available for purchase as well. Thank you so much! Lisa, The Little Green Store