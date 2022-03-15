HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The increase in gas prices is impacting everyone, especially food trucks – which rely on gas for just about every aspect of their operation.

One way trucks are dealing with the increase in prices is by increasing the cost to customers. For some food truck owners, this is a difficult decision. But Taste of Maine owner Nicole Jernigan told News 19 the overwhelming support from customers has made those decisions a little easier.

Taste of Maine isn’t the only one having to raise their prices. The US Department of Agriculture reported that food-away-from-home costs are nearly 6.4% higher than this time last year.

Jernigan opened the truck in December, before gas prices started hitting records. She told News 19 she first noticed propane prices increasing, which powers their kitchen generator. Then more recently, gas prices spiked. Jernigan said this has had a domino effect since they receive a lot of their product from Maine.

“Actually, we live in Rogersville so any services that we do are anywhere from 80 to 100 miles round trip,” Jernigan told News 19. She added the drive to pick up their products has them filling up at the gas station more often than they’d like.

“We also go to Nashville a couple of times a week to pick up food. We only use fresh Maine lobster and crab meat so that’s just another thing,” Jernigan explained. “Then, of course, the lobster men in Maine who are getting the live lobsters for us are being impacted by the gas in their work as well.”

Because the lobster is flown in from Maine, the weather has also been difficult to work around; if the flights get canceled, they have nothing to sell.

Despite the increase in cost, their priority remains the same – produce the best product for their customers, meaning they will continue to make the drives and pay the higher costs.