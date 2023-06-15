HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Don’t know what to do on Friday, June 16? Come to the next Food Truck Rally as it makes its way back to Big Spring Park!

Every third Friday from the month of May to the month of October, Huntsville Data Center presents the Food Truck and Trailer Rally. It is one of the company’s biggest events and is considered a staple to some in the Huntsville Community.

Over 15 food trucks will be stationed across Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each third Friday. The event is free to attend, and chances are with the large selection of food trucks, there is something there for the whole family.

In addition to the food trucks, there will also be live music, outdoor games and tent vendors across the park. Be sure to check the map below to find out where they are located!

For more information about vendors and future Food Truck Rallies, click here.