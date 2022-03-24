MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – “Enjoying food again.” That’s how one client describes the impact Chefs for Seniors had on her husband.

Chefs for Seniors provides customizable meals for seniors allowing them to eat healthy and follow a specific diet, if needed. It was started in Madison, Wisconsin in 2013 by a father and son after their family member could no longer cook for herself. Now, the company has served nearly 600,000 meals, some of those in Madison County.

Chef Maryann Vecchio serves the Madison County area with over 25 years of culinary experience. Vecchio brought Chefs for Seniors to the area in September 2020.

Vecchio said starting during the pandemic was a challenge. “It was quite a challenge to get people to trust me to come into their homes, but we followed all COVID-19 protocol and CDC guidelines,” Vecchio told News 19.

Vecchio does everything from the grocery shopping to preparing and packaging each meal. For some clients, shopping is the most difficult part, especially throughout the pandemic as people quarantined or for clients who cannot easily move around.

But, the service provides more than just food. Vecchio is also a companion to her clients. She told News 19 for some clients, this is the only human interaction they’ll have all week. “The relationship in some cases is even more important than the actual food because it’s communal. Most of the time the client will sit with us while we cook,” Vecchio explained.

Before cooking, Vecchio also sits down with her clients to understand their dietary needs. For some, this step is crucial as they may be dealing with specific health issues.

“This particular client has congested heart failure so he has a very restrictive sodium intake. There were things he hadn’t eaten for years, but through my abilities, I was able to cut the salt out of them for him and make them fresh so that he was actually able to include them in his diet.”

With the help of Vecchio, this client was able to eat lasagna, chicken and dumplings, and chicken pot pie for the first time in years. His wife told News 19 this has been a blessing for them because not only does it keep him safe, but he is also able to enjoy food again.

For more information on the program and to contact Chef Vecchio visit the Chef for Seniors website.