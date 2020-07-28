Food drive donations will help Manna House, Huntsville Assistance Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Wednesday, there will be a drive-thru food drive at First Baptist Church off of Governors Drive in Huntsville.

According to organizers, all donations will go to the Manna house and the Huntsville Assistance Program. Volunteers are accepting all non-perishable food items.

The food drive will start at 2:00 p.m. and last until 5:30 pm. They ask donors to use entrance 7 off St. Clair Ave. Sw.

Organizers say it will be entirely contactless, all you have to do is put the donations in your trunk or backseat, and volunteers will grab them for you.