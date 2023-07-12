HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville took its first step toward getting several new grocery stores on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews broke ground on one of six Food City grocery stores to be built in the Rocket City, located in Hampton Cove off US 431 and Taylor Lane.

Mayor Tommy Battle was there for the groundbreaking ceremony for the ‘new-to-market grocer’ held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Earlier this year, the City of Huntsville approved a development agreement, allowing Food City to invest $90 million to “build six new stores and create over 1,300 jobs in Huntsville over the next five years.”

(Photo: City of Huntsville)

The first three locations include sites in Hampton Cove, on North Memorial Parkway and U.S. 72 East.

Each store will offer customary grocery items; a full-service bakery, deli and café; full-service Starbucks, except for the Governor’s Drive location; custom seafood and meat markets; a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru; fuel center; and curbside pickup. Some locations will also reportedly have home delivery.

Steve Smith, Food City’s president, says he’s excited for people to experience everything the stores will offer.

“There’ll be a lot of nice amenities to this store that maybe you’re not used to in a regular supermarket. And it’ll be a gathering place for the community. We’re so excited to see the growth going on here and be part of it,” Smith said.

Phase II locations will be on Governors Drive, Alabama 53 and County Line Road. All Food City locations will also offer additional retail space.