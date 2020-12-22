Food banks prep for holiday meal rollouts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared Monday that while it hasn’t seen any food shortages, there are more people buying food for the holidays – even leaving some grocery store shelves out of stock.

Meanwhile, food banks around the Tennessee Valley want you to keep them on your Christmas shopping list as well.

Executive Director at the Food Bank of North Alabama Shirley Schofield said about a million pounds of food was distributed from their downtown center just in the last month.

“Seeing the community come together to really try to help people who have never had to seek assistance before has been very rewarding to see,” Schofield said.

Picking up food from its warehouse this week, more than 20 groups a day are expected to serve the needy through New Year’s.

One place serving those meals will be the Downtown Rescue Mission, which is “hungry” for food donations, especially at this time.

“It’s really important for us to get those donations, because the first couple months of the year…usually are our slowest months,” Director of Ministries Jay West said.

To the regional food bank, giving back is a year round mission.

“We can’t rest on our laurels,” Schofield said. “We can’t, you know, say ‘oh we are doing enough.’ There is never enough. There’s always more people to feed, especially during a pandemic.”