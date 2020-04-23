Food Bank relying on monetary donations as food from grocery chains stall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Food Bank of North Alabama has helped feed more than a million people since March 15th. That’s nearly twice as much as they did last year around the same time.

The food bank estimates they will need more than $2 million to meet the demands of the COVID-19 crisis.

If COVID-19 never happened, the food bank would get a majority of its food donations from grocery chains. “As much as a lot of the grocery stores and our partners want to donate, they don’t have the product available,” said Shirley Schofield, the Executive Director of the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Schofield says the food bank usually spends around $300,000 annually buying bulk food. “This year, we spent that probably in about a 4-week period,” said Schofield.

More than 250 food pantries and non-profits across 11 North Alabama counties get food from this food bank. Think about the people who lived on this resource pre-coronavirus. Now add in people who have never reached out to a food pantry.

“We are seeing people who have lost their jobs. People who have applied for unemployment but the benefits have not kicked in yet,” said Schofield.

Both Kroger and Publix are stepping up. When you shop at Kroger you can round up and help the Food Bank of North Alabama. $1=7 meals.

“Publix, who not only have they already donated in two occasions financially to this food bank, they are also purchasing products they will be sending our way,” said Schofield.

That shipment will have desperately needed milk and other healthy produce by Thursday.

The Food Bank of North Alabama does accept food donations. However, because of COVID-19 it takes more time and resources to process those donations. The best way to help your community fight hunger during these times is to donate money. Click here to help.