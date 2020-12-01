Food Bank of North Alabama reopens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama opened Monday after being closed for about a week and a half for COVID-19 cases among the staff.

Though the Food Bank is now open, it’s working with a limited staff while some people work from home.

The Food Bank of North Alabama safely stores and distributes donations to partners around the Tennessee Valley who feed the hungry.

On November 19th, it was forced to close its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Shirley Schofield, the Food Bank of North Alabama’s Executive Director, says she was devastated they were unable to serve the community while being closed, but now the doors are back open and food is going out!

“We are very happy to be back able to help the community,” said Schofield. “We’re really very appreciative of how understanding everyone was while we had to close. We really felt bad about having to do it, but we knew it was the best thing to do because we do work with the most vulnerable people in the community and we did not want to put more people at risk.”

With the threat of COVID-19 and cold temperatures, Schofield says their partners are needing more food than ever before. She said right now, they are looking for donations of canned goods and peanut butter.

If you do feel led to donate, you can drop the goods off at the Food Bank in Huntsville at 2000-B Vernon Ave. They have a blue bin set up outside.