HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Supply chain issues have caused massive delays when it comes to getting all types of much-needed items. The Food Bank of North Alabama is no exception.

After almost a year of waiting, the organization finally received its newest refrigerated truck, bought using a grant from Publix.

Those with the food bank were ecstatic when the truck was delivered this week. They use trucks like this one to pick up donations from dozens of partners around the Tennessee Valley.

They’re also used for delivering groceries to the home-bound, but they are absolutely essential for the food bank’s mobile pantries.

The trucks travel across 11 counties, with the monthly pantry events drawing anywhere from 500 and 800 families who need assistance. Having another truck to add to the six-truck fleet will allow them to help even more.

Now, there’s another catch: rising fuel costs.

CEO Shirley Schofield said they have not had to cut back yet, but if prices don’t dip soon, they may have to re-evaluate how often and how far they can take the trucks to help.

“We spend probably anywhere between $2,500 to $4,500 each month on fuel – and we know that’s going to go up,” Schofield said. “We monitor our spending anyway, that’s just part of being good stewards with the public’s money which is what we are as a nonprofit, so we’ll keep doing that. And if we have to move some things around and change how we operate, we’ll be ready for that.”

She said rising costs have already brought an increase in clients seeking their help in the past couple of weeks, so it’s crucial that they make sure they have enough funds to reach them, too.

If you’re interested in making a monetary donation to help the food bank pay for essential items like fuel, click here.