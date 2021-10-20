Food Bank of North Alabama mobile pantry gave away hundreds of grocery boxes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Food Bank of North Alabama is constantly looking for ways to reach more facing food insecurity.

On Wednesday, volunteers met at Milton Frank Stadium to give away about 500 boxes of food from one of its mobile food pantries.

This is the first time the truck has been to this location. More frequently, the mobile pantries are deployed to rural areas further from the food bank.

Leaders say this drive is addressing an underserved area in the Huntsville area and gives access to those who may not have transportation to get to help centers on the other side of town.

Bobby Bozeman with the food bank says the impacts of COVID-19 have exacerbated issues of food insecurity in North Alabama estimating about 30-percent of their client base being first-time visitors.

“There’s still a large population of people with family members and people who are themselves immunocompromised, and still face risks when they’re out in public,” said Bozeman. “So that’s one thing we’re helping serve, but also, you know, if people have been off work 6 months, a year, a year and a half, even if they’re going back to work now, bills have piled up, savings have been depleted.”