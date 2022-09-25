HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers was a no-show at the first public debate hosted by registered voters in north Huntsville.

Flowers generated some criticism and concern among organizers, and attendees, for not attending the debate.

Around 75 registered voters attended the event at Studio 53 in Huntsville. Candidates saw this as one of the few opportunities to gain ground before the general election on November 8th.

Flowers is hopeful to unseat the popular incumbent, Governor Kay Ivey, who declined the invitation to attend the debate. However, Dean Odle did attend, taking the advantage of the opportunity to run as a write-in Republican candidate for the general election.

Odle was among the eight republican hopefuls to be defeated by Governor Ivey in the GOP primary election in May. Odle took the stage to debate libertarian candidate Jimmy Blake. Both agreed on most Alabama policy issues including gun laws and mask mandates.

Odle and Blake told News 19 that this debate is a stage that Flowers needed to use.

“She was scheduled to be in the debate and pulled out at the last minute and that’s disappointing. I think if you want to run the state of Alabama you should be able to face your opponents and answer tough questions and take the heat,” said Odle.

“Miss Flowers seems like a very decent person to me, and a good Christian woman. I feel like the Democratic party is just using her as a pawn. They are not supporting her, and they don’t want her to be involved in debates,” said Blake.

Bishop Gerry Grant of Cathedral Faith Worship Church Huntsville is concerned because voters need to be familiar with Yolanda Flowers’ policy.

“I’m a bishop in a church. but being a governor is a high calling. It’s a great responsibility so we must take that stand. Let’s get behind her and whatever is going on let’s get behind her and push her and motivate her and excite our black candidate for governor,” said Grant.

Efforts to reach Flowers for comment were unsuccessful.