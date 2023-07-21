MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Drivers are asked to avoid a section of Douglas Road after officials say rain and floodwaters washed a portion of it away.

Jennifer Gordon with the Madison County Commission said crews are already out working to make repairs at 1467 Douglas Road between Kinsale Drive and Pettus Road.

Gordon says the repairs are expected to take at least the rest of the day on Friday and ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Officials say the issue should be resolved by the end of the day, weather permitting.