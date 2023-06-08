HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Anyone can buy, sell and trade sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia and more at “The Flip” trade show this summer – for two days only!

Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. are the exclusive dates and times for ‘The Flip’ trade show at the Von Braun Center (VBC), located at 700 Monroe Street Southwest in Huntsville.

Tables are located in the East Hall of the VBC and event organizers said space is limited.

Von Braun Center (News 19)

There is a 300-table capacity in the VBC, therefore if you want to set up shop, organizers say that you need to get there early. Saturday table setup times are between 8-10 a.m., and Sunday setup times are between 9-11 a.m.

VIP tickets are $10 and grant an hour early access to the table lineup, a VIP-only raffle and the first 10 people get a free gift bag upon entry. General Admission tickets are $7.

The first 100 paying customers of each day will receive a free pass to any Flip show of their choice, as a ‘thank you for the constant support’ of the show over the past two years.

In addition to ‘The Flip’ shows, there will also be a free trade night Saturday for all paying Flip customers at Homewood-Suites by Hilton from 6-10 p.m.

For more information and details, visit the Von Braun website here.