HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For a limited time, Breeze Airways customers can fly out of Huntsville International Airport for very low prices during their Bucket List sale.

Travelers can fly to two different destinations, Las Vegas, Nev. and Tampa Bay, Fla. with tickets starting as low as $39 one way, on dates ranging from January 11 through February 14.

Breeze flights are on sale through January 5 at www.flybreeze.com and through the Breeze app.

“With so many amazing destinations in Breeze’s network, what better way to start the new year than with a fun, affordable trip with added flexibility and ease,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President in a statement. “Our Guests in Huntsville have some great destinations at their fingertips, like Las Vegas and Tampa, and we hope they are able to check some places off their bucket lists in 2023.”