HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some of the world’s greatest athletes gathered today to compete for the gold – and it wasn’t at the Beijing Olympics.

The Senior Winter Games took place Thursday afternoon at Fleming Farms in Huntsville. Residents of the community competed in six events, the biathlon, curling, figure skate poses, hockey shootout, snowball toss, and a snow shovel race.

Bragging rights were at stake for the winner, and participants were excited to compete in the games. The home held a similar event last year for the Tokyo Olympics.