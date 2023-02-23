HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A five-vehicle accident on I-565 has caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the accident at I-565 and County Line Road at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the accident occurred on the eastbound lanes and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The ALGO traffic system shows a large traffic delay associated with the wreck on the westbound lanes of I-565 from County Line Road to near the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.